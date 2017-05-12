Middle East & Africa Reverse Engineering Schematic Design Market By Type, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The market for reverse engineering schematic design in Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during 2016-2021.

Reverse engineering services enable operators/owners of large complex refineries and petrochemical plants to effectively and efficiently plan plant operations related to relocation, modernization, capacity enhancement and efficiency improvements. Revamping of existing plants and their infrastructure, designed and executed during pre-computer era with no as-built data documentation and optimization of business processes, is anticipated to continue pushing demand for reverse engineering services in Middle East & Africa (MEA) during the forecast period.

Developed regions such as the US and Europe have implemented stringent emission norms for regulating and curbing harmful emissions. This has resulted in upgradation of refineries and petrochemical plants to produce refined products that comply with EURO IV & EURO V norms, which has been leading to surge in demand for reverse engineering schematic design solutions in the MEA region. The region is turning out to be of immense importance for leading reverse engineering schematic design solution providers as traditional markets such as Europe and the US have matured. Consequently, almost all the major players are collaborating with domestic solution providers to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in the region.

Oil & gas dominated MEA reverse engineering and schematic design market due to hydrocarbon export based economies in the region. Also, planned CAPEX for oil & gas activities in the region is projected to trigger growth in the region's reverse engineering schematic design market in the coming years.

Government norms such as those enforced by Environment Protection Agency that regulate harmful carbon emissions is projected to boost growth in MEA reverse engineering schematic design market over the next five years. Few of the leading players offering full suite of plant designing solutions in the region include Intergraph, AVEVA, Dassault Systemes, Autodesk, Bentley and Cadmatic, among others.

Cloud Offering for 3D Plant Design Solutions

Upcoming Investment in Manufacturing Sector

Growing Investment in Oil and Gas Projects

Rapid Investments in Infrastructure Projects

Revenue Generation Through Aftermarket Services

Focus on Research & Development

Downturn in Oil & Gas Industry

Growing Regulations by Government for Emission Control

