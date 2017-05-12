Global UPS Battery Market 2017-2021: Need for Continuous Power Supply Spurring Use of ESS - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global UPS Battery Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global UPS battery market to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global UPS battery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and exclude aftermarket services. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is use of Li-ion based UPS systems. VRLA batteries are the most preferred batteries for UPS systems in data centers to provide backup power during outages. Maintenance of lead-acid batteries is considered to be a major challenge for data center operators because of the need for regular monitoring and replacement.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in data center construction. The growth in the construction of data centers is facilitated by the increased demand for cloud-based service offerings and the need to increase the digitalization in many countries. This increased demand will continue throughout the forecast period. The market is already experiencing good growth in developed nations such as the UK and the US. It is also experiencing significant growth in developing regions such as Latin America and APAC.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is UPS battery failure. Many data centers face the major problem of battery failure in UPS systems. In many data center outages, the battery is found to be a root cause, accounting for around 60% of such outages. Batteries are a low-tech component that support data center infrastructure during unplanned outages. Most data centers suffer power outages that last for a few seconds; however, severe damage can ensue should the batteries in the UPS infrastructure fail.

Key vendors

Amara Raja Power Systems

East Penn Manufacturing

Eaton

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

Other prominent vendors

ALCAD

C&D TECHNOLOGIES

Coslight India Telecom

Duracell

Energizer

EverExceed

EXIDE INDUSTRIES

HBL Power Systems

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by battery type

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

Part 13: Appendix

