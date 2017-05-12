Global UPS Battery Market 2017-2021: Need for Continuous Power Supply Spurring Use of ESS - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global UPS Battery Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The analysts forecast the global UPS battery market to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global UPS battery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and exclude aftermarket services. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is use of Li-ion based UPS systems. VRLA batteries are the most preferred batteries for UPS systems in data centers to provide backup power during outages. Maintenance of lead-acid batteries is considered to be a major challenge for data center operators because of the need for regular monitoring and replacement.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in data center construction. The growth in the construction of data centers is facilitated by the increased demand for cloud-based service offerings and the need to increase the digitalization in many countries. This increased demand will continue throughout the forecast period. The market is already experiencing good growth in developed nations such as the UK and the US. It is also experiencing significant growth in developing regions such as Latin America and APAC.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is UPS battery failure. Many data centers face the major problem of battery failure in UPS systems. In many data center outages, the battery is found to be a root cause, accounting for around 60% of such outages. Batteries are a low-tech component that support data center infrastructure during unplanned outages. Most data centers suffer power outages that last for a few seconds; however, severe damage can ensue should the batteries in the UPS infrastructure fail.
Key vendors
- Amara Raja Power Systems
- East Penn Manufacturing
- Eaton
- EnerSys
- Exide Technologies
Other prominent vendors
- ALCAD
- C&D TECHNOLOGIES
- Coslight India Telecom
- Duracell
- Energizer
- EverExceed
- EXIDE INDUSTRIES
- HBL Power Systems
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by battery type
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rkr8h6/global_ups
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716