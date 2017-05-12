Groundbreaking Leaders Celebrated at Frost & Sullivan's Latin American Awards Ceremony

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards presented to extraordinary industry leaders in São Paulo

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan honored recipients at its Excellence in Best Practices Awards Ceremony held May 11th, in São Paulo, at the Unique Hotel.

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510324/Awards_Ceremony_Frost_Sullivan.jpg

The Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became the standard in the marketplace, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

"Our Awards program has now been in existence for more than fifteen years," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan. "These Awards come from the rigor used by our talented team of 2,000 thought leaders from over 45 global offices working with over 200,000 clients, to locate the best."

Awarded companies included:

A10 Networks, Inc. - 2016 Latin American Application Delivery Controllers Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Algar Tech - 2016 Brazilian Contact Center Outsourcing Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Atento México - 2016 Mexican Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market Leadership Award

Avaya - 2017 Latin American Enterprise Communications Platforms & Endpoints Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

CIPHER - 2016 Brazilian Managed Security Services Market Leadership Award

Comarch SA - 2016 Latin American Telecommunications Network Solutions and Services Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Deelo Contact Center & BPO - 2016 Argentinean Contact Center Outsourcing Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Embratel - 2017 Brazilian Data Center Services Provided by Telecommunication Companies Market Leadership Award

GlobeNet - 2017 Latin American Carrier of Carriers Services Company of the Year Award

inConcert - 2016 Latin American Contact Center Applications Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Level 3 Communications - 2016 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award

Omnize - 2017 Brazilian Cloud Contact Center Technology Innovation Award

Polycom Inc. - 2017 Latin AmericanEnterprise Communications Endpoints Company of the Year Award

Teleperformance - 2016 Latin American Contact Center Outsourcing Nearshoring Services Market Leadership Award

Verint - 2016 Latin American Robotics New Product Innovation Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

For further information about the Awards Ceremony, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com