INTRALOT Group Announces New CEO in the USA

The INTRALOT Group announces the appointment of John R. Donahue as CEO of its USA venture INTRALOT Inc. Mr. Donahue has 30 years of lottery and gaming experience in the global market. His strengths combine strategic vision with product development, technology delivery, as well as operational and sales execution.

Before coming to INTRALOT he worked for 10 years as Managing Director of the International Systems Division at Scientific Games and previously as International Sales Director and Northern Europe Sales and Operations Vice President for IGT (GTECH Dreamport) and CEO of SIRIUS Gaming LLC.

INTRALOT Group CEO Antonios I. Kerastaris said: "I am thrilled to welcome John as CEO of INTRALOT Inc. His proven record of achievement and the breadth of his strategic horizon and thinking will be an amazing addition and asset for INTRALOT's presence and business growth in North America which currently presents enormous opportunities for modernizing lotteries in a digital world. I look forward to working with him."

John Donahue said: "I am very excited to join a very innovative company like INTRALOT and I am very impressed by their accomplishments in the US market. INTRALOT has a fantastic customer portfolio and I look forward to building upon these relationships and expanding the business throughout the region."

INTRALOT, a public listed company established in 1992, is a leading gaming solutions supplier and operator active in 55 regulated jurisdictions around the globe. With €1.32 billion turnover and a global workforce of approximately 5,300 employees (3,450 of which in subsidiaries and 1,850 in associates) in 2016, INTRALOT is an innovation - driven corporation focusing its product development on the customer experience. The company is uniquely positioned to offer to lottery and gaming organizations across geographies market-tested solutions and retail operational expertise. Through the use of a dynamic and omni-channel approach, INTRALOT offers an integrated portfolio of best-in-class gaming systems and product solutions & services addressing all gaming verticals (Lottery, Betting, Interactive, VLT). Players can enjoy a seamless and personalized experience through exciting games and premium content across multiple delivery channels, both retail and interactive. INTRALOT has been awarded with the prestigious WLA Responsible Gaming Framework Certification by the World Lottery Association (WLA) for its global lottery operations.

