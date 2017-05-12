Oncoinvent Strengthens Management and Research Teams

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Key positions to assist in the development and commercialization of Radspherin® have been filled, bringing valuable expertise and experience to the company

Oncoinvent is pleased to announce today that the following people will be joining the Oncoinvent team:

Kristine Lofthus started the 2 May as Head of Quality Assurance. Kristine comes to Oncoinvent from the Institute for Energy Technology (IFE) where she has worked as QA and QP responsible for the release of radiopharmaceuticals and for quality systems for the past five years. Prior to working at IFE, she was Head of the Manufacturing Department at the Oslo University Hospital Pharmacy. Kristine Lofthus has a cand.pharm. from the University of Oslo and a post-graduate degree in radiopharmacy.

Kristin Fure started the 2 May as Production Engineer responsible for production of Ra224 and Radspherin®. Kristin also comes to Oncoinvent from the Institute for Energy Technology (IFE). Kristin is a Research Scientist that has seventeen years' experience in the manufacturing of radioisotopes. Kristin graduated with a cand. scient. in Nuclear Chemistry from the University of Oslo.

Ole Peter Nordby who has been acting as Oncoinvent's interim CFO has been appointed Chief Financial Officer as of May 2. Ole Peter has more than fifteen years in positions as portfolio manager, investment director and financial analyst at several funds and investment companies. Through the main part of his career as fund manager and analyst he has been occupied with listed Nordic companies in the Life Science sector. He holds a MBA from the Norwegian Business School BI and is a Certified European Financial Analyst (CEFA).

Kari Skinnemoen has accepted the position of Head of Regulatory Affairs and will be starting 1 June. Kari has thirty-seven years' experience within development and registration of new products in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, including twenty-eight years' experience in global regulatory affairs, most recently at Alere Technologies AS. She has also held managing positions within Quality Assurance and R&D. Kari holds acand.real. degree in OrganicChemistry from the University of Oslo.

"We are very pleased that we have been able to attract such qualified and experienced people to the Oncoinvent team. Their addition will greatly help the company in the commercialization of Radspherin® and the development of the company" said Jan A. Alfheim, Oncoinvent's CEO.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Jan A. Alfheim, Chief Executive Officer

Cell: +47-46-44-00-45

Email: alfheim@oncoinvent.com

IR enquiries:

Ole Peter Nordby, Chief Financial Officer

Cell: +47-41-28-71-79

Email: nordby@oncoinvent.com

