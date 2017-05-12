Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Annual General Meeting 12 May 2017

The Annual General Meeting of Schibsted ASA was held on 12 May 2017 in the Company's premises at Apotekergata 10 in Oslo.

All proposals on the agenda, except item 7, were adopted, ref. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published 19 April 2017, including the following:

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.75 per share. The Schibsted shares will trade exclusive of dividend as from 15 May 2017. The dividend will be paid out on or around 24 May 2017.



The Annual General Meeting resolved to grant the Board authority to increase the share capital. The authority is limited to 10% of the share capital within the B-share class. The authority includes the right to set aside the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders.



The Annual General Meeting resolved to elect Orla Noonan as a new member of the Board of Directors. Tanya Cordrey will not stand for reelection. The Annual General Meeting resolved to reelect the remaining shareholder-elected board members.



The proposal for an authority to acquire own shares, item 7 on the agenda, did not receive the required majority and was therefore not approved.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting is attached and available on www.schibsted.com (http://www.schibsted.com).

