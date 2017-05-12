

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer Price Index and Retail sales data for April are the focus of the day. The corporate earnings season is coming to an end this week. Political cues are adding tensions to the market and the initial trading in U.S. Future Trading points to a lower start on Friday. Asian shares closed broadly lower, while European shares are on an upward trend.



As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 30 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 7 points.



U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday. The Dow edged down 23.69 points or 0.1 percent to 20,919.42, the Nasdaq dipped 13.18 points or 0.2 percent to 6,115.96 and the S&P 500 slipped 5.19 points or 0.2 percent to 2,394.44.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for the April will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for CPI growth consensus of 0.2 percent.



The Commerce Department's Retails sales data for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The forecasters are looking for consensus of growth of 0.6 percent.



Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans will speak about current economic conditions and monetary policy in panel discussion, with audience and media Q&A, at the 56th ACI Financial Markets Association World Conference in Dublin, Ireland at 9.00 am ET. He will also participate in a live television interview with Bloomberg's Manus Cranny on the 'European Market Close' show, in Dublin, Ireland at 10.30 am ET.



The Commerce Department's Business Inventories for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 0.1 percent.



Consumer Sentiments for May will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 97.3, slightly up from 97.0 last month.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick T. Harker to speak about 'Economic Outlook' at the Drexel University Urban Economics Policy Conference in Philadelphia, with audience and media Q&A at 12.30 pm ET.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs, will be released at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, German chemicals giant BASF SE said it expects up to 10 percent increase in full year earnings. The company proposed the dividend to be raised once again.



Pioneer Corp. reported that its net loss attributable to owners of the company for the fiscal 2017 was 5.054 billion yen, compared with a net income of 731 million yen last year. This was mainly due to a decrease in operating income, and a recording of 3.014 billion yen extraordinary loss of restructuring costs overseas.



Operating income was 4.167 billion yen, a 42.9 percent decrease year on year.



Thyssenkrupp AG reported that its net loss attributable to shareholders for the second-quarter was 879 million euros and 1.55 euros per share, compared to net income of 61 million euros or 0.11 euros per share in the prior year. The Group's adjusted EBIT was up 31 percent in the second-quarter at 427 million euros. Net sales rose to 10.62 billion euros from 9.59 billion euros last year.



Arcelor Mittal (MT) recorded first-quarter net income of $1.00 billion, or $0.33 per share compared to net loss of $416 million or $0.23 per share, prior year. Operating income was $1.6 billion compared to $275 million, a year ago.



First-quarter sales were $16.1 billion compared to $13.4 billion, prior year.



Asian stocks closed broadly lower. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 22.01 points or 0.72 percent to 3,083.51 after China's central bank injected fresh funds through a medium-term lending facility to keep liquidity stable. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 30.79 points or 0.12 percent at 25,156.



Japanese shares eased from 17-month highs as the yen rose against the dollar ahead of the G7 summit in Italy. The benchmark Nikkei average shed 77.65 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 19,883.90, but ended up more than 2 percent for the week amid the historical election, diminished political risks out of Europe and a slight easing in tensions over the Korean peninsula.



The broader Topix index closed 0.39 percent lower at 1,580.71. Automaker Nissan Motor rallied 3 percent despite forecasting a surprise drop in annual profit.



Australian shares drifted lower as banks retreated once again, offsetting gains in the materials sector. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 41.40 points or 0.70 percent to 5,836.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 41.10 points or 0.70 percent at 5,870.90.



European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is edging up 2.58 points or 0.05 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 18.13 points or 0.14 percent. FTSE 100 of England is climbing 10.93 points or 0.15 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 20.13 points or 0.22 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is up 0.05 percent.



