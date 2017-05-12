India PBR Market Analysis, Opportunities & Forecasts Report 2011-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India PBR Market Study, 2011-2025 report studies the market size and share of various segments and sub-segments of PBR market in India during 2011-2025.

Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR) is a synthetic rubber formed by the polymerization of 1,3 butadiene monomers. PBR is one of the most widely used types of synthetic rubber due to its properties such as excellent elastic, low hysteresis loss and resistance to low temperatures.

As PBR is highly resistant to wear & tear, and possess low coefficient of friction and high strength properties, it is used in the manufacturing of tires. Apart from tire manufacturing, polybutadiene rubber is also used for polymer modifications to impart strength and improve mechanical properties of plastics. Different grades of PBR are used to manufacture industrial rubber products such as hoses, conveyer belts, golf balls, footwear, cable insulations, etc.

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors that are driving the market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive PBR market in India.

India PBR Market Study, 2011-2025 report elaborates the following aspects of PBR market in India:

- India PBR Market Size, Share & Forecast

- Segmental Analysis - By Application (Tires, Polymer Modification, Industrial Rubber and Others), By Region

- Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

- Competitive Landscape

- Leading Customers Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. India PBR Production Outlook

5. India PBR Market Outlook

6. India PBR Market Attractiveness Index

7. Pricing Analysis

8. Import-Export Dynamics

9. Competitive Analysis

10. Customer Analysis

