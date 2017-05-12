

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price inflation accelerated further in March to the highest level in nearly two years, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



The residential property price index climbed 9.6 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 9.4 percent rise in February.



Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the sharpest since May 2015, when prices had grown 11.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, property prices edged down 0.1 percent from February, when it rose by 0.4 percent.



In the capital region Dublin, residential property prices grew 8.2 percent annually in March and it increased 0.5 percent from a month ago.



