BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the May 2017 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on May 26, 2017 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on May 31, 2017.

Effective August, 2016, XIU shifted the timing of its quarterly cash distributions. As a result, any cash distributions are expected to be made in February, May, August, and November. XIU may also make an additional cash and/or reinvested distribution payment in December, if necessary, to meet its obligation to distribute all net income and capital gains each calendar year.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash Fund Name Distribution Fund Ticker Per Unit ($) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBD 0.05583 ---------------------------- CBD.A 0.03712 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.06162 ---------------------------- CBH.A 0.05224 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBN 0.03438 ---------------------------- CBN.A 0.01813 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04405 ---------------------------- CBO.A 0.03502 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P®/TSX® Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.08509 ---------------------------- CDZ.A 0.06807 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.02700 ---------------------------- CEW.A 0.03250 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.08966 ---------------------------- CHB.A 0.08037 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.04568 ---------------------------- CLF.A 0.03681 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.04956 ---------------------------- CLG.A 0.04020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05415 ---------------------------- CPD.A 0.04760 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD- Hedged) CSD 0.07560 ---------------------------- CSD.A 0.06694 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) CUD 0.05621 ---------------------------- CUD.A 0.03243 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07455 ---------------------------- CVD.A 0.06520 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) CYH 0.05516 ---------------------------- CYH.A 0.04459 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.04000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.05700 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.06500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000 ---------------------------- FIE.A 0.04000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.06971 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05464 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.07640 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.07092 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.07775 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.08771 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.01399 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04334 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.07056 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.06107 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.05044 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) XHY 0.08905 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) XIG 0.05842 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.15696 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.06913 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.07202 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04342 ---------------------------- XQB.A 0.03348 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.06847 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05165 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.04359 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.05804 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04676 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.04689 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03377 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.07026 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Estimated May Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The May cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Estimated Cash Fund Name Distribution Fund Ticker Per Unit ($) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.02071 ---------------------------- CMR.A 0.00899 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about May 25, 2017, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At March 31, 2017, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.4 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of March 31, 2017, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in more than 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.blackrock.com/ca / Twitter: @BlackRockCA / Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can

About iShares ETFs

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 700 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1.4 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2017, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm(1).

(1) Based on US$5.4 trillion in AUM as of 3/31/17

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

