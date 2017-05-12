

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to inch higher Friday morning amid U.S. political uncertainty and concerns about the global economy.



President Trump's dismissal of FBI James Comey has taken attention from tax reform and economic stimulus, boosting gold's safe haven value.



Gold for June was up $4 at $1228 an ounce, moving further from a 2-month low a few sessions ago.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for the April will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for CPI growth of 0.2 percent.



The Commerce Department's retail sales data for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The forecasters are looking for growth of 0.6 percent.



A pair of Federal Reserve speakers are also on tap. Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans speaks at 9 am ET, while Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick T. Harker speaks at lunchtime.



