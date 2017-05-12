CHICO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 --AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC PINK: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies (stevedoring/shipping), infrastructure construction, logging and mining companies, announced that it will be representing Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) company, within the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

AmeraMex will assist Oshkosh Defense to market a variety of tactical vehicles including light combat tactical all-terrain vehicles, a family of medium tactical vehicles, heavy expanded mobility tactical trucks and trailers, heavy equipment transport and trailers along with mine-resistant, ambush protected, all-terrain vehicles to government agencies within Nigeria.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We are pleased to be representing Oshkosh Defense's tactical military vehicles. AmeraMex has developed strong relationships with government agencies within Western African countries including Nigeria. We believe offering an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from a well-known manufacturer of durable and reliable military tactical equipment will expand our potential within Nigeria and other African countries where we have existing relationships."

About Oshkosh Defense, LLC

Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life cycle sustainment services. For decades, Oshkosh has been mobilizing military and security forces around the globe by offering a full portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected military vehicles to support our customers' missions. In addition, Oshkosh offers advanced technologies and vehicle components such as TAK-4® independent suspension systems, TerraMax™ unmanned ground vehicle solutions, Command Zone™ integrated control and diagnostics system, and ProPulse® diesel electric and on-board vehicle power solutions, to provide our customers with a technical edge as they fulfill their missions.

Every Oshkosh vehicle is backed by a team of defense industry experts and complete range of sustainment and training services to optimize fleet readiness and performance. Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company (NYSE: OSK).To learn more about Oshkosh Defense, please visit www.oshkoshdefense.com.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within four industries: construction (light and infrastructure), shipping logistics, mining and commercial farming. AmeraMex, with customers in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service and inventories top-of-the-line equipment from manufacturers such as Taylor Machine Works Inc. and Terex Heavy Equipment. For more information, visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio

Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900

Email Contact



