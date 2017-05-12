Merck Opens First Joint Bioprocess Scale-up Lab with Stelis Biopharma in India

- Joint lab provides end-to-end solutions from bioprocess development to manufacturing for pre-clinical, clinical and commercial supply

- Accelerates product availability for clinical trials with greater reliability, cost effectiveness

- Offers seamless, robust transfer of optimized processes from small-scale R&D lab to large-scale commercial manufacturing

DARMSTADT, Germany, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced the opening of its first joint Process Scale-Up Lab in Bengaluru, India to provide end-to-end solutions from process development to scale-up manufacturing for pre-clinical, clinical and commercial supply. This lab, which is a collaboration with Stelis Biopharma, is located at the Stelis Biopharma R&D Facility in the Jigani industrial estate.

"Both Merck and Stelis bring technological expertise and an extensive bioprocess development and manufacturing portfolio that will help customers accelerate development of biopharmaceuticals for clinical trials and manufacturing with greater reliability and cost effectiveness," said Udit Batra, Member of the Merck Executive Board and CEO, Life Science.

The collaboration reinforces Merck's position as the premier supplier of process development and clinical state manufacturing solutions, materials and services needed for biologics production.

"In the biopharma space, where the process is the product, our Process Scale-Up Lab fulfils a critical need by offering clients a reliable process bridge between R&D and commercial scales," said Joe Thomas, CEO of Stelis Biopharma. "The collaboration with Merck completes the value proposition for CDMO customers by providing an end-to-end solution from process development and scale-up through to manufacturing for pre-clinical, clinical and commercial supply."

The lab is a center of excellence for process scale-up and manufacturing services. The collaboration brings together Stelis' end-to-end capabilities in high-yield bioprocess development from cell line to commercial manufacturing scale and Merck's industry leading technological expertise in bioprocessing.

The Process Scale-Up Lab and a soon-to-be-completed cGMP manufacturing facility will house Merck's portfolio of Mobius® bioprocessing equipment and single-use manufacturing components. Merck will provide process know-how and application knowledge to help establish the single-use platform technologies at Stelis as part of the collaboration.

All Merck news releases are distributed by email at the same time they become available on the Merck website. Please go to www.merckgroup.com/subscribe to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

About Merck

Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 50,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life - from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2016, Merck generated sales of €15.0 billion in 66 countries.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511010/Merck_Process_Scale_Up_Lab.jpg