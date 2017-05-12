HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Corridor Resources Inc. (TSX: CDH) ("Corridor") announces that a new management presentation was made by Steve Moran, President and CEO, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2017 (the "Shareholders' Meeting"). This presentation is now available on Corridor's website at www.corridor.ca.

Corridor is also pleased to announce that shareholders approved at the Shareholders' Meeting each of the resolutions set forth in the Notice of 2016 Shareholders' Meeting and the Management Information Circular dated April 11, 2017, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Corridor's profile.

A total of 40,372,324 common shares were voted at the Shareholders' Meeting, representing 45.54% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Corridor.

The voting results for each matter presented at the Shareholders' Meeting are provided below:

1. Election of Directors

The following seven nominees were elected as directors of Corridor to serve until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of Corridor or until their successors are elected or appointed. Each of the resolutions electing the directors was conducted by ballot, with the following results:

Votes For Votes Withheld -------------------- -------------------- J. Douglas Foster 28,385,458 343,875 98.80% 1.20% Martin Frass-Ehrfeld 28,210,634 518,699 98.19% 1.81% Stephen J. Moran 28,682,958 46,375 99.84% 0.16% Phillip R. Knoll 28,562,758 166,575 99.42% 0.58% Norman W. Miller 25,236,001 3,493,332 87.84% 12.16% Robert D. Penner 28,510,758 218,575 99.24% 0.76% James S. McKee 28,681,458 47,875 99.83% 0.17%

Mike Seth retired from the board of directors at the conclusion of the Shareholders' Meeting. Douglas Foster, chairman of the board of directors of Corridor, thanked Mr. Seth for his significant contributions to the board and Corridor over the past 11 years.

2. Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of Corridor for the ensuing year with the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. The resolution appointing the auditor was conducted by ballot, with the following result:

Votes For Votes Withheld ------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- 36,859,778 3,512,546 91.30% 8.70%

3. Approval of the continuation of and amendments to the Shareholder Rights Plan

The Amended and Restated Shareholders Rights Plan and the continuation of the shareholders rights plan (as amended and restated) was approved. The resolution approving the Amended and Restated Shareholders Rights Plan was conducted by ballot, with the following result:

Votes For Votes Against ------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- 25,073,967 3,655,366 87.28% 12.72%

Corridor is a Canadian junior resource company engaged in the exploration for and development and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Quebec and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Corridor currently has natural gas production and reserves in the McCully Field near Sussex, New Brunswick. In addition, Corridor has a shale gas prospect in New Brunswick, an offshore conventional hydrocarbon prospect in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and an unconventional hydrocarbon prospect through a 21.67% interest in Anticosti Hydrocarbons L.P., a joint venture which has undiscovered resources on Anticosti Island, Quebec.

Contacts:

Corridor Resources Inc.

Steve Moran

President and CEO

(902) 429-4511

(902) 429-0209 (FAX)

www.corridor.ca



