

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Friday morning, holding recent gains amid expectations OPEC will extend its supply quota plan in order to re-balance markets.



OPEC meets May 25 in Vienna. The cartel's six-month supply quota plan with Russia has failed to alleviate the global supply glut due to robust U.S. and Canadian production. OPEC predicts non-OPEC supplies surged by 64 percent, according to their latest report.



Also, output from top exporter Saudi Arabia inched up last month.



WTI light sweet crude oil was little changed at $47.82 a barrel, on track for a gain of about 3% for the week. Prices touched their lowest of the year in May, but the Energy Department has reported U.S. stockpiles are dwindling a bit over the past few weeks.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs, will be released at 1.00 pm ET.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for the April will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for CPI growth of 0.2 percent.



The Commerce Department's retail sales data for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The forecasters are looking for growth of 0.6 percent.



A pair of Federal Reserve speakers are also on tap. Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans speaks at 9 am ET, while Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick T. Harker speaks at lunchtime.



