Tatsuo Yasunaga, CEO of Mitsui Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:8031, ISIN: JP3893600001) hosted an analyst conference on Wednesday May 10, 2017 to announce New Medium-term Management Plan.

Also, Keigo Matsubara, CFO of Mitsui Co., Ltd. hosted an analyst conference on Tuesday May 9, 2017 to announce financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.

An audio webcast of this conference is now available at: http://www.mitsui.com/jp/en/ir/meeting/account/index.html

About Mitsui Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, is one of the largest general trading companies in Japan. With approximately 43,600 employees worldwide, Mitsui is engaged in trading of commodities and provision of services in the area of iron and steel, mineral and metal resources, machinery and infrastructure, chemicals, energy, lifestyle innovation corporate development. Mitsui's diversified activities also include development of natural resources, coordination of infrastructure projects, development of consumer-related businesses, and much more.

For more information, visit Mitsui's website at http://www.mitsui.com/jp/en/index.html

