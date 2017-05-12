Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG / Director Declaration TUI AG: Re-appointment and prolongation of service contract Mr Sebastian Ebel 12-May-2017 / 13:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *TUI AG RDN Director Declaration* *Re-appointment and prolongation of service contract Mr Sebastian Ebel* TUI AG (the Company) announces that following the decision of the Company's Supervisory Board on 12 May 2017 Mr Sebastian Ebel, member of the Company's Executive Board, has been re-appointed as member of the Executive Board until 30 November 2020. Mr Ebel has been initially appointed until 30 November 2017. The re-appointment and the according prolongation of Mr Ebel's service contract do not result in any changes of his role, function or responsibilities. The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Phone: +49 (0)511 566-1425 Fax: +49 (0)511 566-1096 E-mail: Investor.Relations@tui.com Internet: www.tuigroup.com ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG281, DE000TUAG299 WKN: TUAG00 , TUA G28, TUA G29 Listed: Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt; London Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 4187 End of Announcement EQS News Service 573167 12-May-2017

May 12, 2017 07:43 ET (11:43 GMT)