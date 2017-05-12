Stockholm, Sweden, 2017-05-12 14:15 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Annual General Meeting resolved on the proposed dividend to shareholders of SEK 2.50 per share. The record date for dividend was determined to Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The dividend is expected to be paid as of Friday, May 19, 2017.



The Annual General Meeting discharged the Board members and the Managing Director from liability for the financial year 2016. Until the end of the next AGM, the Annual General Meeting re-elected Mariana Burenstam Linder, Henrik Ekelund, Stefan Gardefjord and Dag Sehlin while Anna Söderblom was elected as a new board member. Reinhold Geijer was re-elected as board member and Chairman of the Board up until the end of the next AGM. It was decided to appoint Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB for the period until the end of the next AGM. (re-election)



Compensation to the board was determined to a total of SEK 1,050,000 until the next Annual General Meeting, to be distributed with unchanged SEK 350,000 to the Chairman and SEK 175,000 to each Board member who is not employed by the Group. For committee work a total fee of SEK 90,000 will be paid.



The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board's proposed guidelines for remuneration and other terms of employment for senior executives.



The AGM resolved unanimously in accordance with the Board's proposal to authorize the Board to decide on the issue of shares or convertibles at the latest until the next AGM, with the intention that a maximum of 1,200,000 Class B shares may be issued. The authorization relates to acquisitions.



