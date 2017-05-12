Global Timing Controllers Market 2017-2021: Market Shares for Each Display Application, and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Timing Controllers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global timing controllers market to grow at a CAGR of 0.55% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global timing controllers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the market, market shares for each display application, and growth opportunities and prospects by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is development in flexible displays. A flexible display is the one with an electronic visual display, which is flexible. Major companies like Apple, Samsung, and LG have invested in the development of flexible displays. Some of the flexible displays are commercially available in the form of curved TVs and smartwatches. It is expected that technological advances in the flexible display market will positively influence further developments in the Tcons market.

The development and introduction of flexible displays would open new application areas for displays into wearable technology and portable devices. The developments in the flexible displays segment would require the Tcons used in such displays to be flexible as well. This adversely affects the Tcons market as the existing applications in the display segment will also witness a high growth, resulting in better technological advances and innovations in Tcons.



According to the report, one driver in market is increasing demand for AR and VR gear. Though the AR and VR technology was developed years ago, it has gained popularity only recently. The high demand for AR and VR gear contributes greatly to the growth of the Tcons market. In 2016, 1.59 million units of AR and VR gear were shipped globally. The AR and VR gear unit shipment will grow at a CAGR of 99.96% during the forecast period. By 2021, the unit shipments will reach 50.83 million units.

The AR and VR segment includes VR headsets such as Oculus Rift and smart glasses such as Microsoft HoloLens and HMD, which are mostly used by the military aviation sector. The revenue from the AR and VR gear for the Tcons market will grow at a CAGR of 80.69% during the forecast period. Though the unit consumption of Tcons is one per AR or VR device, the difference between the CAGR of unit shipment and revenue is mainly due to the declining ASP of the Tcons during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one challenge in market is declining ASP. The increasing competition among the global and regional vendors in display market has resulted in the declining ASPs for integrating LCDs that are based on amorphous silicon (A-Si) and low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) technology. This has resulted in a lower cost for Tcons as well. In addition, the OLED display segment is also witnessing a reduction in the ASP because of a significant increase in production owing to the manufacturer's shift from LCD to OLED display technology.

Key vendors



Himax Technologies

Parade Technologies

Samsung

Xilinx

Other prominent vendors



Analogix Semiconductor

Intel

Intersil

MegaChips

MpicoSys Solutions

ROHM Semiconductor

THine Electronics

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m9x7q4/global_timing

