sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,104 Euro		+0,01
+0,14 %
WKN: 172912 ISIN: CA0209361009 Ticker-Symbol: VTM 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,086
7,44
14:43
7,051
7,471
14:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION7,104+0,14 %
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED405,10-0,79 %