ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Altius Minerals Corporation ("Altius") (TSX: ALS) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of its recent financing transaction with Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, "Fairfax"), it has appointed Mr. Guy Bentinck to its Board of Directors.

The appointment is effective May 8, 2017 and Mr. Bentinck will be proposed for re-election by shareholders at Altius' Annual General Meeting tentatively scheduled for September 15, 2017.

Mr. Bentinck is currently Chief Financial Officer of Fairfax Africa Holdings Limited, an investment holding company publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange focused on investing in Africa. Prior to this role, Mr. Bentinck served as a consultant to Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited that provides global investment management services to the insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries of Fairfax.

Mr. Bentinck has over 20 years of public company experience in the natural resources sector, including President and Chief Executive Officer of Potash Ridge Corporation, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Capital Projects at Sherritt International Corporation and Chief Financial Officer of Royal Utilities Income Trust.

Mr. Bentinck also worked for 10 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in corporate finance, restructuring, and audit. Mr. Bentinck holds an M.A. in Accounting from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland and is a Chartered Accountant.

John Baker, Executive Chairman of Altius, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Guy to the Altius Board and look forward to his valuable contributions, while his past experiences working with Sherritt and Royal Utilities afford us additional legacy insight into several of Altius' existing production royalties in western Canada."

About Altius

Altius directly and indirectly holds diversified royalties and streams that generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These are located in Canada and Brazil and produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes numerous pre-development stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. In addition, Altius holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests.

Altius has 43,335,654 shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

