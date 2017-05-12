MUSKOKA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

On Saturday, May 27th, 11:00 AM at the Gravenhurst Opera House, strangers and friends will gather together to sing a song that they learned on the Internet. "My Muskoka" is a song created by playwright and producer Vince Grittani to celebrate Ontario and Canada's 150th anniversary of confederation.

Grittani, whose writing career for television and stage spans over thirty years, has included the Toronto 80's hit "Yuppies, The Musical", summer stage favourites "Scenes From My Dock!", "Wake Me When It's Over" and his award-winning one-woman tour-de-force, "Quiet! I'm Talking", plus, his own TV series "The Weekend Guy". A long time cottager turned permanent resident, he has been promoting Muskoka and Northern Ontario since his hosting days on "Cottage Life Television" in the early 90's. Grittani says he personally has witnessed the changes in Muskoka and is an advocate of the "raison-d'etre", why people came up north in the first place; to enjoy the natural beauty, not to be obsessed by multi-million dollar fully equipped cottages and hundred-thousand dollar ski boats.

The song "My Muskoka", written by Grittani and arranged by his writing partner, composer Rosalind Mills, is reminiscent of a campfire song. It begins with a quiet soloist and grows into an all out four-part anthem.

Limited to three hundred participants with any singing abilities, anyone with a connection to Muskoka is invited to come and join the pop-up choir on May 27th. Local conductor Dan McCoy is taking lead and several choirs have signed up so it's guaranteed the outcome will be harmonious. The event is being recorded and filmed. The finished documentary will be featured at this year's 4th Annual Muskoka Film Festival, Oct. 27th & 28th.

Throughout the summer, Muskoka residents and cottagers are being asked to submit photos and (up to) 30 seconds of video that demonstrate what "My Muskoka" is to them. To listen to the song and for more information about how to register, visit www.MyMuskoka150.com.

SONG LINK: https://youtu.be/eq24pGSQMbk

To view the photo accompanying this press release please click on the following link: http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170512-VinceGrittani.jpg

Contacts:

Vince Grittani (www.weekendguy.com)

Rosseau Culture and Arts Project

705-774-4487

vince@rosseaucultureandarts.com



