NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Kootenay Zinc Corp. (CSE: ZNK) (OTCQB: KTNNF), an NNW client focused primarily on discovering large-scale sedimentary-exhalative ("SEDEX") zinc deposits.

The publication is entitled, "With Zinc Prices and Global Deficit on the Rise, Savvy Mining Companies are Poised to Profit." It provides an overview on worldwide shortage of zinc, and the various mining companies cashing in on the opportunity to shrink the gap between supply and demand while taking advantage of rising value.

"Among these frontrunners is Kootenay Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC. Kootenay Zinc is engaged in discovering large-scale sedimentary-exhalative (SEDEX) zinc deposits and is currently focused on its Sully Property, which is located just 18 miles from the historic Sullivan Mine. The Sullivan Mine was in operation for approximately 100 years and was one of the world's biggest SEDEX silver, zinc and lead deposits, boasting production that, at today's prices, would be valued at US $49 billion. An exciting factor for Kootenay Zinc is that its Sully Project could be, subject to positive drill data, of similar size to the Legendary Sullivan -- an exciting prospect, indeed.

"Drilling at the Sully Project, to date, has been a near miss -- which means a strike could be close at hand. Initial surveying at Sully indicated a shallow mass was only narrowly missed by drilling in 2004, and work performed since that time indicated the target was deep. Downhole temperature and magnetic field readings in 2014 indicated the target may have been missed by as little as 100 meters. Geochemical data shows anomalous zinc and lead in the soil, which is possible leakage on structures related to the East mass. New gravity data have confirmed and better defined the mass. The next step for Kootenay Zinc is to target this East mass, and the company has commenced a drilling program."

About Kootenay Zinc Corp.

Kootenay Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is presently targeting the Sully Property. The company is focused on discovering large-scale sedimentary-exhalative ("SEDEX") deposits. The Sully Property comprises 1,375 hectares located approximately 30 kilometres east of Kimberley, B.C., and overlies rocks of similar age and origin as those which host the world-class Sullivan deposit, owned by Teck Resources Ltd. Sullivan was discovered in 1892, and is known to be one of the largest SEDEX deposits in the world. Over its 100-year lifetime, Sullivan produced approximately 150 million tonnes of ore, including approximately three hundred million ounces of silver, eight million tonnes of zinc and eight million tonnes of lead. The equivalent level of strata as at Sullivan and that formed on the margin of that same basin are present at the Sully Property. The Company cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Sully Property.

