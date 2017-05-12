BOULDER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media video subscription service, has been invited to present at the 18th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference. The conference is being held May 24-25, 2017 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

Gaia management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May, 24th at 4:00 p.m. Pacific time and will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Gaia management, please contact your B. Riley representative or Liolios, the company's investor relations team, at 949-574-3860.

About Gaia, Inc.

Gaia is a global video streaming service and online community that provides curated conscious media in three primary channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation and Yoga, to its subscribers in over 150 countries. Over 90% of its 7,900 titles are available for streaming exclusively on Gaia through most devices connected to the Internet and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Investor Relations

Liolios

Cody Slach

949-574-3860

Email Contact



