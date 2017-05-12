SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- ImageWare Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the "Top 25 Cyber Security Companies for 2017" by CIO Applications. This award is based on an evaluation of ImageWare's GoVerifyID® Enterprise Suite, an innovative, multi-modal, multi-factor biometric authentication solution for the enterprise.

GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite is the first ever end-to-end biometric platform that seamlessly integrates with an enterprise's existing Microsoft authentication ecosystem. It offers businesses a turnkey biometric solution for quick deployment and provides organizations with a choice of a wide range of biometrics. The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of CIO Applications' editorial board to recognize and promote technology entrepreneurship.

"We are pleased to announce that ImageWare is among the Top 25 Cyber Security Companies in 2017," said Sarah Wilson, Managing Editor of CIO Applications. "ImageWare has long been a leading player in the cyber security landscape, and their secure, flexible and low-friction multi-modal biometric authentication solutions for workforces and consumers are impressive. We commend ImageWare for its innovative and exemplary solutions. ImageWare is committed to simplifying the user authentication experience while increasing IT security by providing frictionless, multi-modal biometric solutions using face, voice, fingerprint, or any other preferred biometric."

ImageWare's patented biometric product line includes a highly scalable, multi-modal biometric engine capable of working with a wide array of sensors, modalities, and algorithms. ImageWare's identity management products are also used for secure credentials, national IDs, passports, driver's licenses, and smart cards as well as both application and physical access control systems.

"We're honored to be featured in the 2017 list," said Jim Miller, Chairman & CEO of ImageWare. "Data breaches are costing organizations millions of dollars, and even costing C-suite executives their jobs. "Over 80% of data breaches involve the use of compromised passwords. So, adding strong multi-factor biometric authentication is the best way of mitigating this risk. With our decades of experience providing biometric solutions, we offer industry-proven, flexible, and secure authentication products, while enhancing the user experience."

About ImageWare Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise and the consumer. The company delivers industry-proven biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, for the enterprise, and across industries.

ImageWare's products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. All the biometrics can be combined with or used as replacements for authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments. ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices in Portland, OR, Ottawa, Ontario, and Mexico. To learn more about ImageWare, visit https://iwsinc.com; follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

About CIO Applications

CIO Applications is a technology print magazine, published from Fremont, CA that is a prime platform for CIOs to discuss and ponder about innovative enterprise solutions. While analyzing the U.S. media landscape, it is a comprehensive tool that helps the upcoming enterprise IT vendors to engage and showcase the solutions for the enterprises. It helps technology leaders with the analysis on new technologies and gives a better understanding of the role that enterprise solutions play in achieving the business goals.

For more info: http://www.cioapplications.com/

