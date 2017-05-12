

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Corrected second para



Eurozone industrial production decreased for the second straight month in March on weak energy output, figures from Eurostat showed Friday.



Industrial output slid unexpectedly by 0.1 percent month-on-month in March, the same pace of decline as seen in February. Production was forecast to climb 0.3 percent.



All components of industrial production expanded in March, except energy output. Non-durable consumer goods and durable goods output grew 2.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



Similarly, production of intermediate goods rose 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, energy output declined 3.2 percent in March.



On a yearly basis, growth in industrial production improved to 1.9 percent in March from 1.4 percent in February. This was the fastest growth in three months but slower than the expected 2.3 percent.



