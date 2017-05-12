VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Zazu Metals Corporation (TSX VENTURE: ZAZ) ("Zazu")is pleased to announce that is has closed its previously announced secured convertible debenture (the "Debenture") financing in the amount of US$1.5 million (the "Financing"). The Debenture is secured by way of a general security and pledge agreement and bears interest at a rate of 5% per annum. The Financing will assist Zazu in completing a previously announced business combination (the "Arrangement") with Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp ("Solitario"). In certain circumstances, the Debenture is convertible at the option of Solitario into common shares of Zazu ("Zazu Shares") at a price of US$0.22 per Zazu Share. The securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Please refer to a joint news release filed by Zazu and Solitario on April 27, 2017 for more information on the Arrangement and the Debenture.

Furthermore, Zazu is pleased to announce that it will be holding an annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 10:00 am (Vancouver time). At the Meeting Zazu shareholders will be asked to approve by special resolution the Arrangement with Solitario. Full details of the Meeting will be contained in the Management Information Circular prepared for the Meeting which will be mailed to Zazu's shareholders and available for review under Zazu's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Zazu

Zazu is a Canadian-based exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("ZAZ"). Zazu has a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver deposit in Northwest Alaska, which is large tonnage, high grade and potentially open pittable. Zazu completed a positive PEA in 2014 and has the exclusive right to obtain 80% of the property by meeting certain spending commitments by 2018. Additional information about Zazu including a company presentation is available at www.zazumetals.com.

