Greece's environment and energy minister has approved the country's virtual net metering provisions. This is a policy step towards the right direction, however it is not expected to have a significant effect on Greece's PV installations any time soon.

Greece's environment and energy ministry announced this week that the minister has signed the virtual net metering provisions into the law. The policy for virtual net metering was brought last year when the legislature approved Greece's new renewable energy law.

The new virtual net metering provisions allows farmers and specific legal entities that undertake work of public value (e.g. schools, universities, hospitals, city and regional councils etc) to install solar photovoltaic systems far from the point(s) of electricity consumption.

An example is the 10 KW PV system installed recently at the rooftop of a school in the Northern city of Thessaloniki. Power generated via this installation will be fed in the distribution grid. However, the amount of electricity injected into the grid will be claimed by a hostel for women and children who are victims of violence, managed by Thessaloniki's ...

