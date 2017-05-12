

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) reported Friday a wider year-over-year net loss for the first quarter, reflecting weak sales in February and higher expenses. Net sales for the quarter were down 3.7 percent, with comparable sales declined 3.5 percent. It reaffirmed its 2017 full year guidance.



Adjusted earnings per share topped analysts' expectations, while quarterly sales missed their estimates.



In the Friday's pre-market trade, JCP is trading at $5.00, down $0.29 or 5.48 percent.



Marvin R. Ellison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, '.... While February was a very challenging month for JCPenney and broader retail, we are pleased with our comp store sales for the combined March and April period, which improved significantly versus February.... Our teams remain committed to executing on our strategic growth initiatives, and we are confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth and long-term profitability for JCPenney.'



Net loss for the first quarter widened to $180 million or $0.58 per share from $68 million or $0.22 per share in the prior year.



Total operating expenses increased to $1.09 billion from $996 million in the prior year.



Adjusted net income for the quarter was $19 million or $0.06 per share compared to a net loss of $97 million or $0.32 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.21 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2017 and 2016 included the sale of operating assets, which totaled $117 million and $8 million, respectively. Gross margin for the quarter was 36.3% of sales, an increase of 10 basis points compared to the first quarter last year.



Gross margin was positively impacted by improved selling margins throughout the quarter, which was partially offset by the continued growth in the Company's online and major appliance businesses.



Quarterly net sales declined 3.7 percent to $2.71 billion from $2.81 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. Comparable store sales for the quarter were down 3.5 percent, compared to a decline of 0.4 percent last year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, J.C. Penney still expects adjusted earnings to be in a range of $0.40 to $0.65 per share; comparable store sales in a range of down 1 percent to up 1 percent. Gross margin for the year is still projected to increase 20 to 40 basis points. Analysts expect annual earnings of $0.46 per share.



