ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - May 12, 2017) - Having raised nearly $2.135 million for more than 820 local nonprofits during Give STL Day 2017, St. Louisans once again demonstrated why the region is known as one of the most charitable in the country. Over the course of the 24-hour period, 19,536 donations were received.

St. Louis ThriVe raised the most money overall during the event, bringing in nearly $78,000 with 43 donations. Among the category leaders, Wings of Hope posted a strong first place finish in the human services category with nearly $55,000 raised. In the education arena, donors contributed $52,500 to Saint Louis Priory, and Miriam: The Learning Disability Experts brought in $47,000. St. Louis Public Radio led the arts and culture area with nearly $8,250 raised.

"Lift Dollars" elevated contributions made at various times during the day, which helped sustain energy and enthusiasm. In total, Give STL Day has raised more than $7.5 million for local nonprofits since the St. Louis Community Foundation introduced its online day of giving in 2014.

"It was another amazing day! Over the last four years, we've watched our region dig deep and give to our nonprofits as part of Give STL Day," said Amelia Bond, president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation. "This generosity of spirit is one of the elements that makes St. Louis such a wonderful place to call home."

For complete results, visit GiveSTLDay.org.

In addition to the St. Louis Community Foundation, the following helped sponsor Give STL Day: The Private Client Reserve - U.S. Bank, Centene Corporation, Archford Capital, and Wells Fargo Advisors.

About the St. Louis Community Foundation

Since its founding in 1915 as one of the nation's first community foundations, the goal of the St. Louis Community Foundation has been to increase charitable giving within the St. Louis region and expand the impact charitable dollars have on improving the quality of life in our area and beyond.

The St. Louis Community Foundation is a nonprofit foundation composed of more than 570 charitable funds with total assets of approximately $350 million. Each fund represents a unique charitable-giving partnership between an individual, family, or business and designated nonprofit recipients. Since 1990, more than $382 million in grants have been distributed, with approximately 85 percent remaining in the St. Louis region. For more information about the St. Louis Community Foundation, please visit stlgives.org.

