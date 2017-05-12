Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2021 - Analysis By Type of Disease Application, Type of Therapy & Type of Disease Management - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The report forecasts the global factor VIII market to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Factor VIII Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Currently, most of the hemophilia therapeutics available in the market are short-acting, i.e., used only when the individual is bleeding. Apart from this, it is also observed that many of these products exhibit immunogenic reactions, which result in a reduced therapeutic effect of these products. In order to mitigate these issues, technologies such as recombinant DNA, protein fusion technology, and PEGylation technologies were developed and applied in the production of new therapies with a longer lifespan and fewer immunogenic reactions.
According to the report, the prophylactic treatment approach helps in preventing spontaneous bleeding episodes, increases the quality of life in terms of physical activities, and retains the level of clotting factors above a baseline. Further, the use of prophylactic drugs could reduce the economic burden on factor VIII treatment. It also helps in reducing joint damage and suffering from pain. Most short-acting therapeutics exhibit immunogenic reactions, which led to people adopting long-acting therapeutics. Therefore, the vendors are focusing on the development of prophylactic drugs.
Key vendors
- Bayer HealthCare
- CSL
- Grifols
- Novo Nordisk
- Pfizer
- Shire
Other prominent vendors
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Amarna Therapeutics
- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical
- Biogen Idec
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Deficiency overview
PART 06: Pipeline analysis
PART 07: Market landscape
PART 08: Market segmentation by type of disease application
PART 09: Market segmentation by type of therapy
PART 10: Market segmentation by type of disease management
PART 11: Geographical segmentation
PART 12: Market drivers
PART 13: Impact of drivers
PART 14: Market challenges
PART 15: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 16: Market trends
PART 17: Vendor landscape
PART 18: Key vendor analysis
PART 19: Appendix
