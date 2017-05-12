sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.05.2017 | 14:46
PR Newswire

Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2021 - Analysis By Type of Disease Application, Type of Therapy & Type of Disease Management - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.



The report forecasts the global factor VIII market to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Factor VIII Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Currently, most of the hemophilia therapeutics available in the market are short-acting, i.e., used only when the individual is bleeding. Apart from this, it is also observed that many of these products exhibit immunogenic reactions, which result in a reduced therapeutic effect of these products. In order to mitigate these issues, technologies such as recombinant DNA, protein fusion technology, and PEGylation technologies were developed and applied in the production of new therapies with a longer lifespan and fewer immunogenic reactions.

According to the report, the prophylactic treatment approach helps in preventing spontaneous bleeding episodes, increases the quality of life in terms of physical activities, and retains the level of clotting factors above a baseline. Further, the use of prophylactic drugs could reduce the economic burden on factor VIII treatment. It also helps in reducing joint damage and suffering from pain. Most short-acting therapeutics exhibit immunogenic reactions, which led to people adopting long-acting therapeutics. Therefore, the vendors are focusing on the development of prophylactic drugs.

Key vendors

  • Bayer HealthCare
  • CSL
  • Grifols
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Pfizer
  • Shire

Other prominent vendors

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
  • Amarna Therapeutics
  • Asklepios BioPharmaceutical
  • Biogen Idec
  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Deficiency overview

PART 06: Pipeline analysis

PART 07: Market landscape

PART 08: Market segmentation by type of disease application

PART 09: Market segmentation by type of therapy

PART 10: Market segmentation by type of disease management

PART 11: Geographical segmentation

PART 12: Market drivers

PART 13: Impact of drivers

PART 14: Market challenges

PART 15: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 16: Market trends

PART 17: Vendor landscape

PART 18: Key vendor analysis

PART 19: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/375r5z/global_factor

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire