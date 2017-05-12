Cantargia's Application to Investigate the Antibody Product Candidate CAN04 in the CANFOUR Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial has been Submitted

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB ("Cantargia") today announced that the company has submitted the first application to start a phase I/IIa clinical trial with the antibody CAN04 in patients, primarily with non-small cell lung cancer or pancreatic cancer. The trial is planned to be performed at several centres in the BeNeLux and Scandinavia. The goal is to start recruitment as quickly as possible after regulatory approval.

Cantargia has formally applied to start a phase I/IIa clinical trial with its proprietary antibody CAN04, directed towards the molecular target IL1RAP, in patients with cancer. The indications of primary focus in this trial are non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The primary endpoint will be safety, other endpoints include pharmacokinetics, efficacy and biomarkers. The trial is planned to be conducted as a multicentre trial in the BeNeLux and Scandinavia. Applications are now being submitted on a national level to regulatory authorities as well as ethics committees and with independent, formal approval processes in the different territories the review periods may differ.

The clinical trial has been named CANFOUR and as the process moves forward, trial details and potential updates will continuously be published at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

"The project is following communicated plans and have taken another step towards the goal of investigating the CAN04 antibody in patients with life-threatening diseases", Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia, says. "I like to thank the Cantargia team and our collaborators for their dedication to reach this important milestone".

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing an antibody-based cancer treatment, which aims to attack cancer cells and arrest the inflammation of the tumour. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein "IL1RAP", in cancer stem cells in patients with leukemia that is not found in normal stem cells in the bone marrow. In preclinical studies (in vitro and in vivo) the antibody, targeted at IL1RAP, has been shown to have two potential mechanisms of action, which are complementary. The Company has selected a product candidate, CAN04, for future studies in humans and development activities have been focused on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: CANTA). Sedermera Fondkommission is the company's Certified Adviser. More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

