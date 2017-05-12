

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.4 percent in April compared to economist estimates for 0.6 percent growth.



However, the report also said retail sales inched up by a revised 0.1 percent in March versus the 0.2 percent drop originally reported.



Excluding a rebound in auto sales, retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in April, matching the increase seen in the previous month as well as economist estimates.



