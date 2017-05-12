

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting an unexpected drop in U.S. consumer prices in the previous month, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing that prices rebounded in the month of April.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in April after falling by 0.3 percent in March. The increase in prices matched economist estimates.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices inched up by 0.1 percent in April after dipping by 0.1 percent in March. Core prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



