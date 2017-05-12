DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 --New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) the Colorado-based leading all natural healthy functional beverage company, and owner of the brands XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water, Búcha® Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood®, and Coco-Libre® today announced that they will hold an investor conference call to discuss the Company's first quarter 2017 results.

The Company will hold an investor conference call on Tuesday, May 16th, at 11:00 AM EST.

Participants can register for the conference by navigating to http://dpregister.com/10107464

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

Pre-registration fields of information to be gathered: Name, Phone, Company, Email

New Age Beverages Corporation was formed on June 30th 2016 when Búcha, Inc. acquired the assets of XingTea®, AspenPure®, and New Age Beverages LLC. In February the Company completed a successful up-listing to the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange together with a financing led by Aegis Capital and Maxim Group. In the end of March the Company acquired the assets of Marley Beverage Company and Maverick Brands, LLC including Coco-Libre.

On the investor call, the Company will discuss financial performance in the quarter, provide an update on the progress and integration of the Marley Beverage Company and Coco-Libre acquisitions, and discuss progress versus major strategic priorities.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, leading all-natural tea and healthy functional beverage company that was originally founded in 2003. The Company competes in the top 5 fastest growing segments of the beverage industry with healthier and better for you options in Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters and Functional Waters with the brands XingTea®, Marley One Drop®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingEnergy®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Coco-Libre®, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites http://newagebev.us, http://newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, and www.cocolibre.com

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, New Age Beverages undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

