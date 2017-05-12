REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Instaclustr, which provides management, monitoring, and maintenance of Apache Cassandra™ databases, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. With this designation, Instaclustr becomes the first -- and currently the only -- hosted Cassandra service provider to provide a security environment audited to meet the SOC 2 standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The internationally recognized SOC 2 standard is a set of compliance requirements verifying the security practices of service providers and other companies storing sensitive customer data in the cloud. To achieve compliance, Instaclustr underwent an independent technical audit -- performed by EY -- to assess its policies and procedures in accordance with three trust principles: Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. While Security is a mandatory component of the audit, Instaclustr chose to include the optional criteria to further show customers its strong data security capabilities.

"Instaclustr continues to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data -- doing so has been an absolutely critical component to our hosted database platform and operations since day one," said Peter Nichol, CEO, Instaclustr. "We're proud that our security initiatives have allowed Instaclustr to achieve SOC 2 compliance, and to be recognized as the first and only Cassandra-as-a-Service provider to feature this distinction."

The SOC 2 compliance comes as Instaclustr continues to maximize data security processes. The managed service offering now features tighter controls -- such as multifactor authentication and an intrusion detection system -- for further protection. More procedural controls have also been added, including role-based access, formal and independent security reviews of critical code, deep employee background checks, and additions to Instaclustr's security protocols.

Having achieved SOC 2 compliance -- due to these recent efforts as well as a proven, ongoing responsibility to the integrity and security of customer data -- Instaclustr will continue to have its processes assessed by SOC 2 auditors. Doing so will ensure that all technical and procedural controls remain effective, and that customer confidence in the safety of data on Instaclustr's service is continually validated by a respected third party.

