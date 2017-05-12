India Acetic Acid Market Analysis, Opportunities & Forecasts Report 2011-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India Acetic Acid Market Study, 2011 - 2025 report studies the market size and share of various segments and sub-segments of acetic acid market in India during 2011-2025.

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors that are driving the market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment.

Acetic acid (CH3COOH) is an organic compound that is a colorless liquid with a sour taste and pungent smell. Acetic acid can be manufactured by different processes such as liquid phase oxidation process or methanol carbon monoxide method. Acetic acid is used during the production of Purified Terepthalic Acid (PTA), Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Acetic Anhydride, etc. Acetic acid is used in a large number of end user industries like pharmaceuticals, textiles, packaging, films, adhesives, paints & coatings, etc.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive acetic acid market in India.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. India Acetic Acid Production Outlook

5. India Acetic Acid Market Outlook

6. India Acetic Acid Market Attractiveness Index

7. Pricing Analysis

8. Import-Export Dynamics

9. Competitive Analysis

10. Customer Analysis

