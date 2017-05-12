The Global E-Cigarette & Vaporizer Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Revenue Prospects by Product Type (Disposable, Rechargeable, eGo & Tanks, Personal Vaporisers & Mods and Others) and Geography
E-Cigarettes & Vaporizers - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues
Where is the E-Cigarette & Vaporizer market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this brand new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2027, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.
Discover How to Stay Ahead
Our 197-page report provides 99 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing market. See how to exploit the opportunities.
Forecasts to 2027 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2027, our new study provides you with an overview of the regulatory landscape, recent results, growth rates, and discussion of the factors driving and restraining the market.
• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.
Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets
Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are forecasts for the following E-Cigarette and Vaporizer Product Types, each forecasted at a global, regional and national level
E-Cigarette & Vaporizer Market Forecasts to 2027, By Product Type
• Disposable
• Rechargeable
• E-go and Tanks
• PV and Mods
• Others
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find segmented revenue forecasts for the 5 product types above in each of the following regional and leading national markets:
• Regional Markets:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• National Markets:
• The US
• Canada
• The UK
• Germany
• Russia
• France
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the E-Cigarette and Vaporizer market.
There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the developing markets, China and India in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027. Developments worldwide in e-cigarette regulation, especially in the US and Europe will influence the market.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
Overall world revenue for E-Cigarette and Vaporizer market. will surpass $9.5bn in 2017, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2027. The increasing sophistication of E-Cigarettes, reduction in cost as compared to conventional cigarettes and increasing awareness of E-cigarettes as an alternative to tobacco smoking will all lead to growth in the market.
Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
How the E-Cigarette and Vaporizer Market report helps you
In summary, our 197-page report provides you with the following knowledge:
• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for the world E-Cigarette and Vaporizer market with forecasts at a global, regional and national level for 5 different Product Types- discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues in Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Russia, Japan, China, India, South Korea and Australia
•Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market
•Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market
Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.
Information found nowhere else
With our survey, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss opportunities. See how you could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions.
Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the E-Cigarette and Vaporizer market and leading companies in this market. You will find data, trends and predictions.
Get our report todayThe Global E-Cigarette & Vaporizer Market Forecast 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Product Type (Disposable, Rechargeable, eGo & Tanks, Personal Vaporisers & Mods and Others) and Geography. Avoid missing out - get our report now.
