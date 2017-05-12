HAUPPAUGE, NY and NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a leading product development company, and AdhereTech today announced that the Smart Pill Bottle received the A' International Design Award, in the Medical Product Design category. The A' International Design Award is a prestigious recognition given to top designs worldwide that demonstrate an exemplary level of greatness in design.

The AdhereTech smart pill bottle design project was recognized in the Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research design category of the A' Design Awards. It was selected as the winner by the international judges of the A' Design Award & Competition. Entries to the A' Medical Product Design Awards are peer-reviewed and anonymously judged by a panel of prominent academics, press and established professionals. Medical Product Design Award winners are listed in the World Design Rankings (worldesignrankings.com), highlighted at Design Classification (www.design.classifications.com) platform and are showcased at DesignMag.org which lists the best designs from all countries and all disciplines.

IPS was the project design leader for the AdhereTech Smart Pill Bottle, a personal medical device leveraging "Internet of Things" technologies that addresses the problem of medication adherence. Caregivers and providers oversee scheduling of medication and the device both assists and monitors the patient's activity.

"IPS was integral to the process of designing our smart pill bottle so it would function as planned and provide patients with a seamless user experience," said AdhereTech CEO Josh Stein. "The teams' communications and IPS' level of transparency enabled us to develop trust and confidence that made all the difference in the productization process."

"We are honored that the AdhereTech design project was selected by this prestigious design competition," said Mitch Maiman, President of Intelligent Product Solutions. "The design partnership was a truly collaborative effort and we were thrilled to work with the AdhereTech team. We pride ourselves in delivering best in class design and this award further validates our success and leadership in design."

