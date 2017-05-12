LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Terry Enns, a lifetime resident of the Fraser Valley and long-time champion of the credit union industry, was inducted into the Canadian Credit Union Association's (CCUA) National Hall of Fame this week in a ceremony in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Enns has dedicated more than 36 years of service to First West Credit Union and its predecessors, and was instrumental in leading First West through its growth to become Canada's first multi-brand credit union and the fifth largest financial co-operative in the country.

Honouring and celebrating the achievements of lifetime contributors to the Canadian credit union system, the CCUA National Hall of Fame award recognizes industry leaders who have passionately advocated for the system and who truly represent the co-operative spirit.

"It's truly an honour to be one of the recipients of this year's National Hall of Fame award from the CCUA," says Enns. "Perhaps my greatest treasure from all of my years of service was the opportunity to work, plan and dream with so many bright people from across our great nation. I'm so proud of all that we've achieved together in the credit union movement and I cherish all of their friendships and memories I've made throughout the years."

"I have a huge amount of respect for Terry," shares Launi Skinner, CEO of First West Credit Union. "One of the reasons why I joined First West was because of the way Terry conducted himself in business. He had a natural ability to set priorities and make decisions that were right for the organization, yet at the same time he never lost sight of what makes credit unions unique, and his appreciation for the people that he worked with. Throughout his career, Terry has been a vison caster, a thought leader and a champion for our industry, and there's no one more deserving of this award than him."

In addition to his responsibilities at First West where he actively worked toward legislative and regulatory changes at the federal and provincial level, Enns served as chair of Central 1 Credit Union and was a director at the CUMIS Group. An advocate for a single, Canada-wide central credit union, Enns was also a member of the Central 1 Governance Review Task Force, a board member with Credit Union Central of Canada and a delegate to the Co-operators Group throughout his career.

For more information on the CCUA National Credit Union Awards, visit https://www.ccua.com/awards.

About First West Credit Union

First West Credit Union offers members the financial strength, comprehensive product selection and extended branch network of a large financial institution while maintaining local brand identities and a unique grassroots approach to service. Led by Launi Skinner, First West is British Columbia's third-largest credit union with nearly $12 billion in assets under administration, approximately 240,000 members and more than 1,750 employees. It operates 54 branches throughout the province under the Envision Financial, Valley First, Enderby & District Financial and Island Savings divisions. Visit firstwestcu.ca for more information.

