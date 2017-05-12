VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET)(CSE: GET.CN)(CNSX: GET)(CSE: GET.WT)(CSE: GET.WT.CN)(CNSX: GET.WT)(OTCQB: GLNNF)(FRANKFURT: GJT) announces that it has appointed Debra Williams, based in Toronto, Ontario, as a consultant to its Strategic Advisory Board.

"I am very excited and honoured to have the opportunity to work with the outstanding leadership team and board members of Glance to continue the rapid development and adoption of a game changing, innovative payment system," says Debra Williams. "Glance Pay has a tremendous opportunity as an early adopter to capture leading market share and loyalty with its users."

Debra is a Digital Transformation Executive Strategist who worked formerly with IBM's North American executive staff, helping the world's most successful companies adopt and execute next generation innovative solutions focusing on enhancing customer experience and engagement. Ms. Williams initially joined IBM as a member of their Global Business Services team responsible for building and leading their National Strategy Practice focusing on client transformation surrounding big data, analytics and optimization. Ms. Williams is an industry thought leader in retail, communications, media and entertainment that has held several senior executive positions with leading technology firms such as Vice President of Teradata (NYSE: TDC), Director of Professional Services North America of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: NSTR), Director for Professional Strategic Consulting Services of Bell Canada, and Director of National Business Development and later Director of National Strategic Accounts of Rogers Communications. In 2006, she co-founded SeaBlue Inc., a technology strategy consulting firm, building on her business, technology and industry strength along with her extensive high profile client base and team of elite industry consultants providing thought leadership, technical advisory services and strategy execution driving real business outcomes utilizing the breadth of the extensive innovative solutions in the market.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, order food & drink, settle bills, access digital receipts, earn great rewards, & interact with merchants. Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, and offers targeted in-app marketing, social media marketing, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, a merchant manager apps, large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing.

