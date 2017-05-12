WEST VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- After many months of careful renovations at the London Drugs in Park Royal, we will welcome Honourable Mayor Michael Smith to help officially open our new concept store on May 12, complete with the debut of Optical London Drugs, a full-service optical clinic, with licenses optometrists in store.

"At London Drugs we are always looking for new and innovative ways to take care of our loyal customers," said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Particularly in healthcare, our role in the health outcomes of our customers and patients continues to expand and evolve. Launching our first-ever Optical clinic within London Drugs is another way we can immediately provide an important health care service such as eye exams, for our customers living in West Vancouver and the North Shore."

Optical London Drugs is a partnership between London Drugs and Dr. Mark Aginsky, principal of Vision Plus, an independently owned optometric group with clinics in 12 cities in Washington State, and one in Richmond, B.C.

Optometry services will be provided by Dr. Mark D. Aginsky, Optometic Corporation. Comprehensive eye exams will be offered and the clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art technology including the Optos, a retinal scanner that delivers unparalleled views of the back of the eye. Additional Optical London Drugs locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to the new Optical clinic in London Drugs, the newly renovated Park Royal London Drugs has a refreshing new layout, providing customers with many new shopping and learning experiences. This includes an educational Learning Lab, right in the store. The store's brand new classroom-style Learning Lab was designed to create an engaging, open learning environment for our customers. Trained London Drugs experts will be offering comprehensive educational workshops in the lab, on topics ranging from health and wellness to technology, gadgets and sustainability. The Learning Lab will also be available for use by West Vancouver community groups, local educators and experts.

"With our new Optical clinic, new educational learning lab, and open-space layout, we welcome our customers to come join us for a more interactive and exciting shopping experience at the new London Drugs Park Royal," said, Bruno Ferrario, store manager. "We also have a new Building Management System at the store that has allowed us to reduce our carbon footprint and we are excited to be able to offer an enhanced recycling station at the store for our West Vancouver residents."

West Vancouver residents are welcome to join London Drugs as we celebrate the completion of all store renovations on May 12th, 2017. We will be hosting a special morning event beginning at 9 am, with a ribbon cutting and formal celebration. Residents can expect special events, offers and activities at the store throughout the weekend.

ABOUT LONDON DRUGS

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs has 79 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store www.londondrugs.com. London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,500 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development. For more information, visit www.LondonDrugs.com.

