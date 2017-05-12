BURLINGTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Portland Investment Counsel Inc. ("Portland") is pleased to announce that, effective May 2017 after several months of working together, the new institutional relationship with Guardian Group is completed. Guardian Group is entrusting Portland to manage its global investments.

Brent Ford, Guardian Group's Chief Investment Officer and President, Guardian Asset Management, stated, "The objective is to provide positive long-term returns by investing primarily in global public and private equity and debt, developed market opportunities. We believe Portland has the right framework and approach."

Chris Wain-Lowe, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President of Portland stated, "We are happy to initiate this relationship with Guardian Group and build our institutional business."

About Portland

Portland invests in private equity, private debt, publicly traded equities and fixed income securities globally on behalf of retail and institutional clients.

http://portlandic.com/

About Guardian Group

Guardian Group represents the largest indigenous financial services and insurance group in the Caribbean. While the companies within the group remain separate legal entities, they all carry a single brand name, logo and tagline, solidifying Guardian Group as the single largest brand in the insurance and financial services sector in the English and Dutch Caribbean with a rich legacy of over 167 years.

http://www.myguardiangroup.com/

Contacts:

Christopher Wain-Lowe

CIO, Executive VP and Portfolio Manager

Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

1-888-710-4242

info@portlandic.com



