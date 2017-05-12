sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.05.2017 | 15:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Blue Man Productions: Blue Man Group World Tour Heads Out to New Territories for Year Two

Blue Man Group World Tour announces 14 new cities including Tel-Aviv, Zurich, Barcelona and more in 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 12, 2017) - Blue Man Group is bringing audiences around the globe together for an unforgettable, euphoric celebration of life in full color with year two of the World Tour (https://www.blueman.com/world-tour/tickets) which began in Singapore in 2016. After performing in New Zealand, China, South Africa, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, fourteen new cities have been added for 2017.

Blue Man Group performances are a celebration of human connection. Mixing art, music, comedy and state-of-the-art technology, the show encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child and see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore our cultural norms with wide-eyed wonder, poking fun at our collective quirks and reminding us how much we all have in common. Backed by a live rock band, the Blue Men unify the audience for the show's celebratory finale -- an unforgettable, euphoric dance party.

Blue Man Group is continually refreshed with new music, fresh stories and custom instruments and the World Tour is no exception.

Tickets for Blue Man Group's World Tour are on-sale now and can be purchased at www.blueman.com (https://www.blueman.com/world-tour/tickets).
Initial dates are as follows, with additional cities and countries to be announced soon:

  • Tel-Aviv
    The Mann Auditorium
    Aug. 7 - 26, 2017
  • Zurich, Switzerland
    Theater 11
    Oct. 3 - 29, 2017
  • Luxembourg
    Grand Théâtre
    Oct. 31, 2017 - Nov. 4, 2017
  • Milan, Italy
    Teatro Arcimboldi
    Nov. 8 - 12, 2017
  • Trieste, Italy
    Politeama Rossetti
    Nov. 22 - 26, 2017
  • Cologne, Germany
    Musical Dome Köln
    Nov. 29, 2017 - Dec. 17, 2017
  • Barcelona, Spain
    Auditori Forum
    Dec. 20 - 23, 2017
  • Birmingham, UK
    The ICC Hall 1
    Dec. 27, 2017 - Jan. 6, 2018
  • Lausanne, Switzerland
    Théâtre de Beaulieu
    Jan. 10 - 21, 2018
  • Vienna, Austria
    Wiener Stadthalle
    Jan. 24 - 28, 2018
  • Bregenz, Austria
    Platz de Wiener Symphoniker 1
    Jan. 30, 2018 - Feb. 4, 2018
  • Hamburg, Germany
    Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt
    Mar. 13 - 18, 2018
  • Munich, Germany
    Deutsches Theater München
    March 21, 2018 - April 1, 2018
  • Frankfurt, Germany
    Alte Oper (Grosser Saal)
    April 3 - 8, 2018

"They say seeing is believing and observing them [Blue Man Group] in action at the Teatro, Montecasino, is a rare treat, an extraordinary journey where music, movement and striking examples of modern technology are brought to the boil and spilling over into an audience ready to accept something completely different," said Peter Feldmen of Artslink.co.az. who recently experienced the show in Johannesburg, South Africa on opening night.

Camillia Dass from Yahoo! Singapore writes, "With their vibrant energy and electrifying colours, the Blue Man Group took to the stage and blew the crowd away. Their thundering sound and otherworldly behaviour came together to form one of the most magical and heart stopping experiences that I have ever experienced."

"When we first began creating performances centered on this innocent, curious character called Blue Man, we never dreamt where he would lead us. It's exciting to see the places around the world where that show brings us. We believe the Blue Man's universal message of joyful exuberance and euphoric celebration resonates within all of us," said Blue Man Group Co-founder, Chris Wink.

About Blue Man Group

Blue Man Productions is a global entertainment company best known for the award-winning Blue Man Group show, performed in over 20 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, the show's euphoric celebration of human connection has universal appeal for a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. The show is continually refreshed with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology. Blue Man Group has permanent theatrical productions in New York, Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, Berlin and a World Tour.

This creative collective has become part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Blue Man Group has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil and appeared countless times on hit shows like "The Tonight Show," "Arrested Development," "Ellen," "Schlag den Raab" (Germany), "WOWOW" (Japan), and "Caldeira~o do Huck" (Brasil).

Beyond the stage show, they are Grammy-nominated recording artists, known for their contributions to various film and TV scores and multiple Blue Man Group albums, including their most recent, THREE. Their "Megastar World Tour" rock concert parody played arenas across the globe. The group's recently published first-ever book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.

Artist-owned-and-operated and based in New York City, Blue Man Productions has extensive production facilities, a training center, recording studios and a 6,000 square foot Research & Development Lab with numerous new creative projects in the pipeline.

TWEET IT (https://twitter.com/): The @BlueManGroup WorldTour is back on the road for year two! Tickets are on-sale now at www.blueman.com (https://www.blueman.com/world-tour/tickets).

Media Inquiries
Kirvin Doak Communications
bmp@kirvindoak.com (mailto:bmp@kirvindoak.com)
702.737.3100

Laura Camien
Blue Man Productions
laurac@blueman.com (mailto:laurac@blueman.com)
917.689.3688



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Blue Man Productions via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)