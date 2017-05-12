Around 525 MW of installed PV was connected to the grid in the Netherlands in 2016, according to provisional numbers provided by the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

Provisional figures released by the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) confirm that Netherlands solar market had its largest growth last year, and that it hit the 2 GW milestone at the end of December.

Newly installed PV capacity for 2016 was approximately 525 MW. This compares to 477 MW in 2015, 302 MW in 2014 and 377 MW in 2013. Cumulative PV capacity installed at the end of December 2016 reached 2.040 MW.

Overall, solar was able to cover 1.30% of the country power demand last year with over 1,555 GWh.

According to Peter Segaar, owner of solar website www.polderpv.nl and analyst

