Mark Cuban Investing AdviceIn the finance world, we-both well-known analysts and laymen investors-have a tendency of deifying business figures who we would like to emulate. It's the reason that Warren Buffett is a household name. The Oracle of Omaha is practically a national hero because he's really, really effective at making good investments. Creating mythologies around the ultra-rich and business-savvy is an American pastime at this point, blasted on television, books, and radio alike. After all, if you want to be the best, learn.

