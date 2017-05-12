Kulicke Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), announced today that it will be exhibiting at the SMT Hybrid Packaging trade show in Nuremberg, Germany, from May 16 through May 18, 2017.

Kulicke Soffa will be at the SMT Hybrid Packaging trade show booth 4A-444, showcasing its new packaging solutions.

Asterion™ UW a new ultrasonic welding solution built on a proven architecture with an expanded bond area, robust pattern recognition capabilities and extremely tight process controls. Ultrasonic welding provides an attractive alternative in high power applications where it has higher current carrying potential than a wire bonded connection. The enlarged area enhances flexibility and reduces line integration costs.

Hybrid Wafer Feeder an innovative solution that enables the combination of ultra-high-speed passive and active placement with high-accuracy flip-chip bonding directly from wafer, ideal for high-volume System-in-Package (SiP), flip-chip, die-attach and wafer-level-package manufacturing. Placement accuracy up to 7µm 3 sigma, provides a compelling alternative to existing commercial solutions.

Other K&S' solutions such as the IConnPS ProCu PLUS™ high-performance wire bonder, Asterion™ EV (Extended Version) wedge bonder, iFlex H1 multifunction equipment, Quantis™ QFN capillary, as well as FCC™ Plus and Opto™ Plus dicing blades will also be featured at the trade show.

"The new Asterion™UW and Horizontal Wafer Feeder on the Hybrid provides a compelling set of high-reliability solutions serving the automotive, semiconductor and industrial markets," said Chan Pin Chong, Kulicke Soffa's Senior Vice President, AP-Hybrid, Electronics Assembly, Wedge Bonders, Capillaries and Blades Business Lines.

