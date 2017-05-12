

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.4 percent in April compared to economist estimates for 0.6 percent growth.



However, the report also said retail sales inched up by a revised 0.1 percent in March versus the 0.2 percent drop originally reported.



The increase in retail sales was partly due to a rebound in auto sales, with sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers rising by 0.7 percent in March after falling by 0.5 percent in February.



Excluding the rebound in auto sales, retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in April, matching the increase seen in the previous month as well as economist estimates.



Sales by non-store retailers, electronics and appliance stores, and building materials and supplies dealers saw significant growth.



However, the upside was limited by decreases in sales by clothing and accessories stores, furniture and home furnishings stores, and general merchandise stores.



Closely watched core retail sales, which exclude autos, gasoline, building materials and food service, edged up by 0.2 percent in April after climbing by 0.7 percent in March.



The Commerce Department said total retail sales in April were up by 4.5 percent compared to the same month a year ago.



