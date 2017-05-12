Global Spice and Herb Extracts Market 2017-2022: Increased Availabilty of International Cuisines in the Major Economies Drives Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The market for spice and herb extracts consists of celery, cumin, chili, coriander, cardamom, oregano, pepper, basil, ginger, thyme and other types of herb extracts. These extracts are concentrated solutions made by extracting (pulling or "washing") the herb's chemical constituents out of the inert herb fiber (cellulose) with a solution of alcohol and water or glycerin and water.

They are available in both, tincture and powdered form, and are in high demand for their flavoring, seasoning and aromatic attributes. The market has a good trade potential, especially for small-scale farmers in regions like Asia-Pacific, where climatic conditions are favorable, and there is a significant local demand for spice and herb extracts. A large proportion of extracts traded in both, local and export markets, are produced by small-scale farmers.

The key drivers leading to the growth of the spice and herb extract markets are the increased availability of international cuisines in the major economies, shifting consumer focus towards natural products and increasing demand for convenience foods. Many companies, like Doehler, are focusing on natural herb & spice extracts as they are becoming popular in every segment of the food and beverage industry and offer plenty of scope for new and attractive taste creations.

Some of the major players capturing the spice and herb extract market include

Döhler GmbH

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Kalsec® Inc.

Naturex SA

Market Overview



Drivers



Increased Availabilty of International Cuisines in the Major Economies.

Shifting Consumer Focus Towards Natural Products

Increasing Demand for Convenience Foods

Restraints



Inefficient Processing Techniques and Adulteration

Inconsistencies in the Prices of Spices and Herbs

Availability of Substitute Products

Opportunities



Positive Prospects for Small and Medium-Sized Exporters by Adopting Sustainability Measures

Increasing Demand for Flavor Variation in the Food Products

Companies Mentioned



Alkaloids Corporation

All-Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Cosmark Pty, Ltd.

Döhler GmbH

Firmenich

Indena S.p.A.

James Finlay Limited

Kalsec® Inc.

Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd.

Lehmann & Voss & Co. KG

Naturex SA

Network Nutrition Pty Limited

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Organic Herb, Inc.

Phytovation Ltd.

Plant Extracts International, Inc.

Plantextrakt GmbH & Co. KG

Prinova Group LLC.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Synthite Industries Ltd.

The Herbal Extract Company of Australia

TimTec LLC

