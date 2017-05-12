Microprocessor and GPU Market Worth 83.69 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report on "Microprocessor and GPU Market by Architecture (x86, ARM, MIPS, Power), Application (Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Medical, Industrial), and Geography (Americas, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', this market is expected to be valued at USD 83.69 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2017 and 2022. The major factors driving the growth of the microprocessor and GPU market include the growing demand for wearable devices such as smartwatches, migration of data from on-premise environments to cloud-based server environments driving the growth for server processors, and growing impact of Internet of Things (IoT).

Browse 66 market data tables and 94 figures spread through 189 pages and in-depth TOC on"Microprocessor and GPU Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

x86 architecture-based microprocessor and GPU expected to hold the largest market size by 2022

x86 architecture held the largest share of the microprocessor and GPU market in 2016. This is because consumer electronics is the major application for this market and x86 architecture is most widely used in this application.

Market for automotive application to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The microprocessor and GPU market for automotive applications such as ADAS and infotainment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The mandates by the US and European government for all car manufacturers to install autonomous braking and forward collision warning and cloud-to-car HD map solutions for autonomous cars are expected to drive the growth of the microprocessor market for the automotive application.

APAC region likely to hold the largest share of the microprocessor and GPU during the forecast period

The APAC region is expected to hold the largest share of the microprocessor and GPU market during the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies in the region such as Samsung (South Korea), Mediatek (Taiwan), Spreadtrum (China), Renesas (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), and Rockchip (China) providing microprocessor solutions. The APAC region has a higher penetration of consumer electronics such as desktops, laptops, mobiles, and tablets.

The report also profiles the most promising players in the microprocessor and GPU market. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture of the strategies adopted by a large number of players.

The key players in this market are Intel Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), and Samsung (South Korea), Nvidia Corporation (US), NXP Semiconductors (UK), Apple Inc. (US), Broadcom (US), IBM Corporation (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Spreadtrum Communications Inc. (China), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Marvell (UK), Amlogic (CA) Co., Inc. (US), Ambarella (US), and Actions Technology (China)

