Peak Releases China's First 3D Printed Running Shoes

BEIJING, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 8 2017, leading professional sports brand Peak released its first 3D printed running shoes, "FUTURE I," in Beijing, China, which are being sold on Tmall at the price of RMB1299. Peak becomes the third sports brand to release and sell 3D printed running shoes after Adidas and Under Armour.

At the press conference, Zhihua Xu,general manger of Peak Sport said, "This pair of 3D printed shoes is Peak's latest outcome of Peak Innovation Strategy, our goal is to build Peak as the most international, professional and innovative sports brand in China."

3D printed running shoes are based on the most popular Peak FLY V, with 3D printed technology applied to achieve technological innovation. The comfortable and breathable shoes are made with special lattice structure as insole by using 3D technology, and SLS laser sintering technology shapes the shoes with the more elastic TPU, which ensure the lightness and flexibility, also bringing anextraordinary and excellent wearing experience.

Peak owns 5 Research & Technology centers in Beijing, Guangzhou, Quanzhou, Xiamen and Los Angeles, with 200 technological and designing talents endeavoring in product design and innovation.Peak brought in 3D printing technology in 2013, which has been a significant dynamic for Peak shoes innovation. In the past 5 years, Peakhas used3D printing technology to produce shoe molds, to scrutinize mass production quality, to make 3D printed foot molds for NBA player Dwight Howard and achieve exclusive design for players' foot molds.Based on 3D printed technology, "Longji" running shoes were awarded the first prize in the first China Industrial Design Competition.

"In the future, Peak will insist on technological innovation research and release more professional sports products to meet the mass requirements, and become the leading sports brand." Zhihua Xu,general manager of Peak Sport said.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510748/Peak_3D_Printed_Shoes.jpg